Cave City Police locate cocaine, fentanyl during domestic call

Randy Sturgeon
Randy Sturgeon(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a Cave City police responded to a domestic incident on Mammoth Cave Street.

Randy Sturgeon was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Officers found a subject, later identified as Sturgeon, had parked his car in the middle of the street and had ran into a wooded area.

Police were told that Sturgeon was allegedly under in the influence and eventually found Sturgeon behind a home on Railroad Avenue.

Police reported they restrained Sturgeon, and after a search, found suspected fentanyl and cocaine.

Reports indicate Sturgeon became combative with officers and continuously made threats to officers and EMS personnel.

Sturgeon was transported to TJ Samson Hospital and then taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

He remains in jail as of Thursday morning on a $2,500 cash bond, and is set to appear in court on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

