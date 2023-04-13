Christopher Cross to perform at SKyPAC June 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple Grammy Award winning artist Christopher Cross will perform at SKyPAC on Tuesday, June 27.

Tickets range between $35 to $65 with a limited number of VIP tickets also available for $85.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday and will be available to order online, or by phone at 270-904-1880. You can also purchase tickets in person at 601 College Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including – for the first time in history – the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (“Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sailing”) and Best New Artist.

In a career spanning five decades, Cross has sold more than 10 million albums, and his music has earned five Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and five Top Ten singles.

