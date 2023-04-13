Christopher Cross to perform at SKyPAC June 27

Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross(SKyPAC)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple Grammy Award winning artist Christopher Cross will perform at SKyPAC on Tuesday, June 27.

Tickets range between $35 to $65 with a limited number of VIP tickets also available for $85.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday and will be available to order online, or by phone at 270-904-1880. You can also purchase tickets in person at 601 College Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including – for the first time in history – the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (“Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sailing”) and Best New Artist.

In a career spanning five decades, Cross has sold more than 10 million albums, and his music has earned five Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and five Top Ten singles.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: WCSO investigating accident on Cemetery Road
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
UPDATE: Missing Warren County juvenile found
The wreck is at the 70 mile marker.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responding to wreck on Western Kentucky Parkway
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Barren double murder trial put on pause

Latest News

Randy Sturgeon
Cave City Police locate cocaine, fentanyl during domestic call
Holocaust Memorial Rally and Walk to take place in BG April 18
Holocaust Memorial Rally and Walk to take place April 18 in Bowling Green
BikeWalk BG brings back repair clinics
BikeWalk BG brings back repair clinics
Bryson Cook
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges in Allen County