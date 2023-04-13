Crimestoppers: A thief stole a handgun and tools from a car at a local hotel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On April 1, Bowling Green Police say someone stole numerous tools and a gun from an out-of-state contractor’s truck at a hotel near exit 22 of I-65.

The victim told police that several Milwaukee tools were stolen along with a .40 caliber handgun.

Officers say the video captures the suspect removing items from the truck, but the area is dark and only illuminated when the suspect uses his flashlight.

Another camera caught the suspect walking onto the property and shows the suspect as possibly a male, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

