Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan Elementary School.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs, WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A crossing guard that was working for an elementary school in Kentucky died after he was hit by a car, officials said.

The coroner said the collision happened Tuesday morning at Garrett Morgan Elementary School in Lexington.

James Arthur Holland, 73, died at the hospital Wednesday night.

The school district confirmed to WKYT that Holland was a crossing guard with the district.

Police said they do not believe criminal charges will be filed against the driver, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: WCSO investigating accident on Cemetery Road
The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
UPDATE: Missing Warren County juvenile found
The wreck is at the 70 mile marker.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responding to wreck on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
The FBI recommends carrying your own charger and USB cord and plugging into an electrical...
FBI warns against using public phone charging stations
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet...
Navy veteran who stormed Capitol gets 3 years on gun charges
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Diplomat: Russia might discuss swap for jailed US reporter
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe