Former Tin Roof Coffee owners open holistic healing farm

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The former owners of ‘Tin Roof Coffee’ have recently opened a center for hypnotherapy and metaphysical healing.

Michael Harper sits in an open field behind a cottage in Glasgow, making high-pitched sounds and vibrations with bowls.

“The bowls, I get them to vibrate. The vibration of this stronger, more pure energy is vibrating your system, and it’s going to make your system match the thing that I’m using,” he said.

While holistic healing isn’t always a concept embraced by all, many who have openly tried it, admit it’s a success.

“Even with a drug that you get at the pharmacy, if you don’t believe it’s not going to work, it’s not going to work. But if you are open to this, if you are open to even the idea of being open to it, you’ve put a crack in the door. And that’s where the healing comes,” Harper said.

Harper received his Doctorate in Spiritual and Metaphysical Studies. He’s one of the practitioners at the newly formed Healing Yew - The Center for Hypnotherapy & Metaphysical Healing in Glasgow. Sara and Joshua Bradford, former owners of Tin Roof Coffee, opened the center.

“Instead of that kind of cold and anxious feeling you may get when you go into a clinic, we wanted to bring you outside into nature,” Sara said. “Essentially, we’re like a flashlight. So you have all the answers in your mind and we just kind of help you find the way. It’s one of those things you have to see to believe. You don’t understand it until you’ve really experienced it.”

Sara is a certified Hypnotherapist and Metaphysical Practitioner, and Joshua is currently finishing up his schooling for herbalism.

The center aims to offer a variety of natural healing services for health ailments, trauma, anxiety, and even drug or alcohol abuse, in unique ways. One way is through the use of their farm animals.

“I just find that when we were visiting the pigs earlier, they just calmed me so much. I think these bowls calm me, animals do as well. And these bowls can calm the animals and I think it’s just a circle,” Harper said.

Harper, a Glasgow native, was teaching English at a university in Japan in 2001, which sparked a pivot in careers and his journey as a master healer began.

“It’s the movement, it’s the manipulation of energy that I was so drawn to,” Harper explained.

He says he has seen that energy firsthand provide healing to clients.

“I’ve never claimed that I can heal you because, you know, I’m not a magician, I’m not God or anything like that. I never want to take the place of their therapist,” Harper said. “If you sit with the intention for an hour with me and with these bowls, I have seen it so many times with people that their anxiety is gone.”

Whether it be Western medicine or a holistic approach, many will agree on one thing – that there’s simply something healing about being among nature.

“These animals and the nature, you can’t capture the smells on camera, but the smell the freshness out here, it’s all healing,” Harper said.

Sara says anyone who wants to simply enjoy the space, animals, or garden, can come out free of charge.

