Hilltoppers fall to Lipscomb on the road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the final road midweek contest of the season, WKU fell short to the Lipscomb Bison, 5-4, at Draper Diamond in Nashville. Katie Gardner threw another 5+ strikeout ballgame, while Faith Hegh and Randi Drinnon both earned multi-hit games on the evening.

Freshman Payton O’Connor picked up her first career RBI during the full seven inning match up, while five other Hilltoppers picked up a hit against the Bison bullpen.

Kicking off early in the first inning, shortstop TJ Webster put on the wheels with a bunt infield single right up the middle to lead Faith Hegh home from third base. Center fielder Brylee Hage later stole second base as Webster advanced home on the throw down for a 2-0 lead on the board.

In the bottom of the second, the Bison scathe by with an RBI double into left-center field to gain a run on the board. The Tops collect two more on the board with a RBI single up the middle from second baseman Abby Newman, her third RBI on the season, while designated hitter Payton O’Connor sacrificed flied out to left field, sending first baseman Jessica Bush across the plate sliding.

The Bison inch back with a sacrifice fly into deep right field, followed by a Hilltopper error that sends two more from the home team across the plate for a 4-3 ballgame. With a comeback, Lipscomb moved over to tie the game drawing a bases-loaded walk and walked off the game in the bottom of the seventh with Katie Gardner got the start and pitched her 12th complete game, drawing three walks, six strikeouts, and five runs off of three earned hits.

WKU is back on the road this weekend in C-USA action, taking on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, April 14-16 for another three-game series.

