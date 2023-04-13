The Historic RailPark & Train Museum is looking for a few good volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April is National Volunteer Month, and what better time to sign up to volunteer than now to help out at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum?

The Historic RailPark & Train Museum hosts several events throughout the year and is looking for volunteers to help out in many different areas.

Jessica Warren and Haley May talked on MidDay Live about how important volunteers are to the rail park, what volunteers will be doing and how groups can also sign up to volunteer as well.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, log on to HistoricRailpark.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.