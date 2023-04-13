Holocaust Memorial Rally and Walk to take place April 18 in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first-ever March of Remembrance, a Holocaust memorial rally and walk, hosted by Christian Family Radio will take place Tuesday, April 18th along Scottsville Rd. from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

before the march, there will be a rally to remember the 6,000,000 Jews who died during the Holocaust. Attendees will then walk the Scottsville Road sidewalk to Oliver Street and back three times to represent all those who were lost. Alternatively, attendees can decide to stand in the CFR parking lot holding signs demonstrating support for the people of Israel.

The event will conclude with a vigil and a prayer of peace and strength for the Jewish people.

Parking for the march is available at NewLife Church.

for more information visit the March of Remembrance – Bowling Green, KY Facebook page or go to christianfamilyradio.com.

