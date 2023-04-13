Holocaust Memorial Rally and Walk to take place April 18 in Bowling Green

The first ever march of remembrance BG hosted by Christian Family Radio will take place Tuesday, April 18th along Scottsville road
By Lauren McCally
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first-ever March of Remembrance, a Holocaust memorial rally and walk, hosted by Christian Family Radio will take place Tuesday, April 18th along Scottsville Rd. from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

before the march, there will be a rally to remember the 6,000,000 Jews who died during the Holocaust. Attendees will then walk the Scottsville Road sidewalk to Oliver Street and back three times to represent all those who were lost. Alternatively, attendees can decide to stand in the CFR parking lot holding signs demonstrating support for the people of Israel.

The event will conclude with a vigil and a prayer of peace and strength for the Jewish people.

Parking for the march is available at NewLife Church.

for more information visit the March of Remembrance – Bowling Green, KY Facebook page or go to christianfamilyradio.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: WCSO investigating accident on Cemetery Road
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
UPDATE: Missing Warren County juvenile found
The wreck is at the 70 mile marker.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responding to wreck on Western Kentucky Parkway
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Barren double murder trial put on pause

Latest News

From 2015 to 2019, excessive alcohol deaths per capita in Kentucky increased by as much as 40%.
Kentucky addiction center raising awareness of alcohol abuse
The house is now one of three houses part of HOTEL INC’s holistic partnership, which aims to...
HOTEL INC opens third transition house
Tina Hall is a private chef that uses her food as a way of giving to the community.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Tina Hall
Fema approves federal assistance
Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky