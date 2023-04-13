Kentucky addiction center raising awareness of alcohol abuse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 2,206 alcohol-related deaths each year in the state of Kentucky.

The Center for Disease Control estimated that 59,519 years of potential lives are lost each year due to excessive alcohol use.

“This is a chronic health problem. It is also a taxpayer problem,” said Johnathan Gay, Deputy Legal Council of Addiction Recovery Care in Kentucky. “Kentucky taxpayers spend about $3 billion annually supporting those with an alcohol-use disorder in terms of health care, lives lost, and accidents. This is a problem.”

In 2022, Kentucky taxpayers spent $3.195 billion as a result of excessive alcohol use in 2010. After this was adjusted for inflation, it is equivalent to $4.313 billion or $3.19 per drink in 2022.

From 2015 to 2019, excessive alcohol deaths per capita in Kentucky increased by as much as 40 percent. Gay said that number could rise if there is no awareness raised on this issue.

“We do see some disturbing trends. That is why we are out advocating for people to get the treatment that they feel like they need, or if their family members feel like it is something the loved one may not necessarily want to do, there is Casey’s Law that is available to actually make your loved one get the treatment that they need,” said Gay.

Casey’s Law allows loved ones to petition the courts if their loved one is a danger to themselves or others.

Gay says that he himself has personal experience when it comes to implementing this law.

“We actually got a court order for a family member to go into treatment. They are doing terrific. They did not want to go at first. They were very angry and very reluctant, but I can tell you that Casey’s Law is a way to get people the treatment that they need if they are not willing,” said Gay.

If you, or a loved one, are suffering from an alcohol-use disorder and are seeking treatment, you can visit Addiction Recovery Care’s website or give them a call at (888) 351-1761.

