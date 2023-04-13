KSP hosts annual “Cover the Cruiser” fundraiser for Special Olympics KY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police hosted their fourth-annual “Cover the Cruiser” fundraiser to raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.

Earlier this afternoon in Bowling Green, Special Olympic athletes, coaches, and Kentucky State troopers gathered together outside of the Five Star on Louisville Road. For a minimum donation of $1, you could place a sticker on a KSP cruiser with your name on it.

For the last three years, the fundraiser has raised almost $50,000, with a little over $11,000 raised just last year. This is something officials are hoping will only increase in the future.

“We look forward to it every year because we have such a good time out here. We are also able to raise a lot of money, so that is the important thing,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Affairs Officer of KSP Post Three. “We want to make sure that Special Olympics has the money they need to continue on. We are just trying to do whatever we can to help them do that.”

Melissa Turner, a coach with Special Olympics Kentucky for the last 23 years, praised the community of Bowling Green, saying their support over the years has been insurmountable.

“As soon as we put the tent up this morning, they have been giving. They have always been great to give and to support our athletes. We are just so thankful and blessed for that,” said Turner.

The Special Olympics Kentucky Area 5 Track and Field Meet will return to Bowling Green at Bowling Green High School on Saturday, April 15.

The Area 5 Track and Field Meet includes more than 125 athletes from South Central Kentucky.

The events will begin with opening ceremonies, including the parade of athletes at 8:30 a.m.

The competition will begin at 9 a.m.

For more information on how to get involved with Special Olympics Kentucky, click here.

