Local McDonald’s Owner-Operators offers free tree giveaway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local McDonald’s Owner-Operators, Burrell Family McDonald’s, is celebrating Arbor Day early this year by giving trees away at their 14 restaurant locations.

The Burrell family wants to remind current and future customers that their roots are planted in the communities they serve daily.

Below are the 14 McDonald’s locations where trees are available on Friday, April 14 while supplies last.

Each customer is allowed to take five trees with them.

1174 S Main St Morgantown, KY 42261

625 S Main St Smiths Grove, KY 42171

603 Hennessy Way Bowling Green, KY 42101

1925 Russellville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101

2420 Nashville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101

612 U.S. 31 W Bypass Bowling Green, KY 42101

3080 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42103

1616 Campbell Ln Bowling Green, KY 42104

820 N Main St Franklin, KY 42134

110 Steele Rd Franklin, KY 42134

359 Gallatin Rd Scottsville, KY 42164

402 S 2nd St Central City, KY 42330

900 N Main St Greenville, KY 42345

401 S Broadway Portland, TN 37148

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.