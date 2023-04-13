Local McDonald’s Owner-Operators offers free tree giveaway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local McDonald’s Owner-Operators, Burrell Family McDonald’s, is celebrating Arbor Day early this year by giving trees away at their 14 restaurant locations.
The Burrell family wants to remind current and future customers that their roots are planted in the communities they serve daily.
Below are the 14 McDonald’s locations where trees are available on Friday, April 14 while supplies last.
Each customer is allowed to take five trees with them.
- 1174 S Main St Morgantown, KY 42261
- 625 S Main St Smiths Grove, KY 42171
- 603 Hennessy Way Bowling Green, KY 42101
- 1925 Russellville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101
- 2420 Nashville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101
- 612 U.S. 31 W Bypass Bowling Green, KY 42101
- 3080 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42103
- 1616 Campbell Ln Bowling Green, KY 42104
- 820 N Main St Franklin, KY 42134
- 110 Steele Rd Franklin, KY 42134
- 359 Gallatin Rd Scottsville, KY 42164
- 402 S 2nd St Central City, KY 42330
- 900 N Main St Greenville, KY 42345
- 401 S Broadway Portland, TN 37148
