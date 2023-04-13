Logan County advances to 2A Softball State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Lady Cougars advance to the 2A Softball State Tournament after beating Franklin-Simpson in walkoff fashion 5-4.

The Lady Cougars hit the scoreboard in the first inning, putting them up 1-0 but the Lady Wildcats turned up in the second scoring four runs to put them up by a sizeable margin early in the game.

Loga County (7-4) then began to chip away at the lead little by little. After the second inning, they scored one run in each inning except the sixth.

In the fourth, Natalie Cates hit a hard line drive and it fell out the third baseman’s glove leading to Kinley Holloway scoring and bringing down the deficit to one. In the bottom of the fifth inning Trinity Case smacked the ball to the wall and it barely stayed in play. Nora Epley ran all the way from first and made it home, tying up the game and you could feel the momentum slowly shifted in favor of the Cougars more and more.

Franklin-Simpson (5-8) had multiple opportunities to put another run up on the board but couldn’t cash in. Logan County was able to get it to the bottom of the seventh with no extra damage done.

The final frame started with a high pop out, givng the Lady Wildcats an easy out. Then Emerson McKinnis stepped to the plate and sent a line drive down the third base line. Then it was Nora Epley’s turn at the plate once again. A wild pitch sends McKinnis she makes to second on a wild pitch.

Epley locked in and hit the ball perfectly into left field and over the left fielders glove, allowing McKinnis to stroll into home and take the walkoff win.

Logan county wins on a walkoff double as they advance to the 2A State Tournament. The tournament will be in Owensboro, starting on April 21 at Jack Fischer Park.

