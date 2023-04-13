Matt Deaton announced as new Warren County high school principal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When it comes to high school, most have to wait until the winter for their homecoming. But one Warren County principal is only waiting for July.

After getting his start at South Warren High School as a social studies teacher in 2011, Matt Deaton is now returning as the principal.

Previously, Deaton was principal of South Warren Middle School, but will be making the move to South Warren High July 1 of this year. When asked how he would approach problems in the new position, Deaton said as a team.

“It takes a lot of people to help 1500 students go from their freshman to their senior year, graduate, and have all the opportunities that they have,” Deaton said. “So we’ll work together, we’ll communicate clearly, and we’ll have a vision and a plan that we come up with together.”

And when it comes to leadership, Deaton said he prefers to lead with love.

“I try very hard as a leader to listen, I try to make sure people know that I have time for them,” Deaton said. “Just a passion for people, helping them develop, and helping them learn. To me, that’s what leading with love means.”

Jenny Hester, current principal at South Warren High School, will be stepping down at the end of the school year after a decade of service.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.