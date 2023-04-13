Monroe County man killed in Tennessee wreck

Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WBKO) - A Monroe County man was killed in a Macon County, Tennessee wreck on Sunday.

Jonathan Jones, 39, of Monroe County, was killed at a wreck on Gamaliel Road after a vehicle he was driving crossed the center divider line hitting a motorcycle, driven by Kevin Scott Hart, 50, of Florida.

Hart was also killed in the wreck, according to police reports.

