Monroe County man killed in Tennessee wreck

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WBKO) - A Monroe County man was killed in a Macon County, Tennessee wreck on Sunday.

Jonathan Jones, 39, of Monroe County, was killed at a wreck on Gamaliel Road after a vehicle he was driving crossed the center divider line hitting a motorcycle, driven by Kevin Scott Hart, 50, of Florida.

Hart was also killed in the wreck, according to police reports.

