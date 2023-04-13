PTK Summer Camp for kids June 5 - 23

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Amber Turner, Producing Artistic Director at Public Theatre of Kentucky, and Nicole Laffin, Assistant Director, Kelly Autism Program Prime Time visited AM Kentucky to talk about summer camp at Public Theatre of Kentucky and other events they have coming up this summer.

Other events include Tea and Empathy, the Writings of Dr. James Skaggs on April 30, and Special Stages: Summer Intensive July 10 - July 22.

The Public Theatre of Kentucky Summer Camp 2023 takes place June 5 - June 23.

The camp is for kids ages 6-18.

For more information about PTK’s programs or to apply for summer camp, log onto ptkbg.org.

