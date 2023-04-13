PTK Summer Camp for kids June 5 - 23

The Public Theater of Kentucky Summer Camp 2023 takes place June 5 - June 23
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Amber Turner, Producing Artistic Director at Public Theatre of Kentucky, and Nicole Laffin, Assistant Director, Kelly Autism Program Prime Time visited AM Kentucky to talk about summer camp at Public Theatre of Kentucky and other events they have coming up this summer.

Other events include Tea and Empathy, the Writings of Dr. James Skaggs on April 30, and Special Stages: Summer Intensive July 10 - July 22.

The Public Theatre of Kentucky Summer Camp 2023 takes place June 5 - June 23.

The camp is for kids ages 6-18.

For more information about PTK’s programs or to apply for summer camp, log onto ptkbg.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: WCSO investigating accident on Cemetery Road
The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
UPDATE: Missing Warren County juvenile found
The wreck is at the 70 mile marker.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responding to wreck on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Police respond.
Monroe County man killed in Tennessee wreck
Local NAACP chapter hosting health fair
Bowling Green, Warren County NAACP hosting Health Fair April 15
Local NAACP chapter hosting health fair
Local NAACP chapter hosting health fair
James Colmore Jr
Bowling Green man to be sentenced in sexual abuse cases
Volunteer opportunities available at Historic RailPark & Train Museum
The Historic RailPark & Train Museum is looking for a few good volunteers