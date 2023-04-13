Temps Heading for 80 Thursday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! Though cloud coverage will be more prominent later today, mild temperatures continue. Here’s a look at your weather headlines:

·Clouds on the increasing trend today

·Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday evening thru Sunday morning

·Breezy and cooler for Sunday and Monday

We’ll fall into the lower 50s Thursday Morning, but  gradually climb to near 80 with Partly Sunny skies by the afternoon.  Our next rain chances arrive Friday as a cut off low pressure gets going and moves Northward out of the Gulf.  We’re also tracking the potential for some Thunderstorm activity with the passage of a front Saturday Evening into early Sunday Morning.

