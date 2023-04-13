Tennessee man arrested on drug charges in Allen County

Bryson Cook
Bryson Cook(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force pulled a car over on New Gallatin Road just off Old Buck Creek Road Wednesday.

When the driver gave consent to search the vehicle, officers determined a passenger, 22-year-old Bryson Cook of Tennessee, possessed some illegal narcotics. They say he tried to throw seven grams of suspected meth under the guard rail on the road. Police say they also found 62 grams of suspected marijuana.

Cook was charged with four drug violations, and tampering with evidence. He was taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Name released in fatal wreck on Russellville Road
Accident
UPDATE: WCSO investigating accident on Cemetery Road
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Officials say the road will be closed for the next few hours as they clean up the scene.
UPDATE: Burkesville Road in Barren County reopens after wreck
The wreck is at the 70 mile marker.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responding to wreck on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

The clinic is run by volunteers with BikeWalk BG, who work to help community members repair...
BikeWalk BG brings back repair clinics
After getting his start at South Warren High School as a social studies teacher in 2011, Matt...
Matt Deaton announced as new Warren County high school principal
Trace Adkins to Perform Free Concert in Mayfield on May 20th
Trace Adkins to Perform Free Concert in Mayfield on May 20th
KSP Troppers Wrangle Loose Pony in Adair County
KSP Troppers Wrangle Loose Pony in Adair County