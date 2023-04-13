T.J. Regional Health to celebrate Donate Life Month

TJ Regional Helath GFX
TJ Regional Helath GFX(TJ Regional Health)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health will be hosting a Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday at 10:08 a.m. by the flag pole in front of T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

The time 10:08 a.m. symbolizes that one donor can save eight lives.

More than 100,000 people across the country are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

Thousands more people are waiting for cornea and tissue transplants.

Because only 3 in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation to take place, it is vitally important for everyone to register their lifesaving decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Each April, Donate Life America leads National Donate Life Month, an observance to focus national attention on the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

National Donate Life Month is about the importance of registering your decision to be a donor, and honoring deceased and living donors.

Visit the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org to sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: WCSO investigating accident on Cemetery Road
The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
UPDATE: Missing Warren County juvenile found
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Barren double murder trial put on pause

Latest News

TriStar Greenview
TriStar Greenview named a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient by Healthgrades
Fentanyl pills
UK study looks at how COVID played a role in spike in overdose deaths in Kentucky
Goat Yoga takes the medicinal benefits of yoga, like increased flexibility and blood flow, and...
WKU hosts goat yoga session to help students
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues