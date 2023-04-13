T.J. Regional Health to celebrate Donate Life Month

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health will be hosting a Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday at 10:08 a.m. by the flag pole in front of T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

The time 10:08 a.m. symbolizes that one donor can save eight lives.

More than 100,000 people across the country are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

Thousands more people are waiting for cornea and tissue transplants.

Because only 3 in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation to take place, it is vitally important for everyone to register their lifesaving decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Each April, Donate Life America leads National Donate Life Month, an observance to focus national attention on the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

National Donate Life Month is about the importance of registering your decision to be a donor, and honoring deceased and living donors.

Visit the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org to sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.

