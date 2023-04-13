Two charged in Barren County DTF investigation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man and woman were charged with drug possession and served a Barren River Drug Task Force indictment warrant on Monday.

Troy Vibbert, 30, was served the indictment warrant and was the fourth person indicted for allegedly supplying illegal drugs to be brought into the Barren County Jail.

Amber Thompson, 31, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Troy Vibbert (Barren County Jail)

Amber Thompson (Barren County Jail)

Police conducted a traffic stop around 2:23 p.m. on Monday to serve the warrant to Vibbert.

During the traffic stop, police reported they smelled marijuana in the car, and called a Drug Task Force officer to the scene.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a “large bag” of suspected marijuana under the passenger seat along with digital scales and numerous unopened packages of hypodermic needles.

Thompson also had a marijuana cigarette, and a bag of suspected crystal meth was found on her as well, according to reports.

In December 2022, Barren County Jailer, Aaron Shirley requested the DTF to investigate how illegal drugs were getting into the jail.

Former deputy jailer Edith Piercy and inmates Shasta Vaughn, of London, and Amber Huff, of Glasgow, were indicted in this investigation, and Vibbert was the fourth.

All were charged with engaging in organized crime and promoting contraband.

Vibbert and Thompson were taken to the Barren County Jail. Thompson was released on Tuesday and Vibbert still remains in the jail.

