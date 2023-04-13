View From The Hill: Teacher Apprenticeship Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A first-of-its-kind apprenticeship program could help address the nationwide teacher shortage.

It’s a partnership between Western Kentucky University and Nelson County Schools that not only gives future teachers hands-on teaching experience, but also puts them on the fast track to having their very own classroom just two years after graduating from high school.

High school junior Abigail McGee is getting a head start on her dream of being a teacher.

“I’ve always just had a passion for being with kids and I’ve tried to look into other careers and I just didn’t have that spark with them. I also get to learn a lot about child development, how to create a classroom, how to create these lesson plans, and how to work with kids and what works best,” said McGee.

It’s all part of an education collab here at Nelson County’s Early Learning Center.

“They have been building relationships with teachers here and with students here, the preschool students are crazy about them,” said Suzan Sanders, leader of Education Collab.

Thanks to a partnership between Nelson County and WKU, a K-12 Teacher Apprenticeship program has been created that will get future teachers into the workforce much sooner.

“It’s a rigorous college prep program that they actually get to begin as a freshman in high school rather than waiting until college to start,” said Sarah Durst, leader of Education Collab.

Dual credit general education courses will be taught through Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and WKU. Students will earn 59 hours of college credit and 24 hours toward their teacher certification in high school.

“They’re starting as freshmen in high school working through a two-year apprenticeship afterward, that’s six years of teaching which is more than most teachers get being in classrooms. Not only does it address the teacher shortage, but it is creating better-prepared teachers,” said Sanders.

Once they graduate, the student will continue to be paid employees in Nelson County as they enroll at WKU and finish their bachelor’s degree.

“I feel like it’s gonna help a lot of students figuring out if that’s really what they want to do and getting the perspective, the reality perspective, but as well as helping them financially,” said McGee.

This gives future teachers the chance to make a difference in young lives.

“I had a teacher that I really liked and she was a strong influence on me. I liked her impact that she had on me and I want to have that impact on students,” said Clara McClure Junior at Thomas Nelson High School.

The apprenticeship program will officially get up and running in the fall.

