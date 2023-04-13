WKU Personal Finance Summer Camp for high school students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU High School Personal Finance Summer Camp begins on June 25 and runs until June 29.

Experts will teach in a hands-on, fun and engaging residential camp hosted by the WKU Department of Finance and WKU’s Center for Financial Success.

Throughout the four day camp, you will learn how to successfully manage your money as you move into the next phase in life, whether it be college or the workforce.

You will learn key financial tips and have a fun time while doing it.

Click here for more information or to sign up for camp.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.