BGPD engaged in a standoff on Johnson Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department is currently engaged in what they call a “peaceful standoff,” with a suspect on Johnson Drive, near WKU’s campus.

Police are negotiating with the suspect via a megaphone and have closed off access to the street. The suspect has active warrants for their arrest, which prompted police to try to apprehend them at their home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

