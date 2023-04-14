BGPD engaged in a standoff on Johnson Drive

BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department is currently engaged in what they call a “peaceful standoff,” with a suspect on Johnson Drive, near WKU’s campus.

Police are negotiating with the suspect via a megaphone and have closed off access to the street. The suspect has active warrants for their arrest, which prompted police to try to apprehend them at their home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Two were arrested at a Barren County vehicle stop.
Two charged in Barren County DTF investigation
Randy Sturgeon
Cave City Police locate cocaine, fentanyl during domestic call
Bryson Cook
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
James Colmore Jr
Bowling Green man to be sentenced in sexual abuse cases

Latest News

Southern Kentucky Symposium happening April 28
Southern Kentucky Financial Literacy Symposium coming up April 28
Lu-Ray Arts Festival coming to Central City in June
Lu-Ray Arts Festival coming to Central City
The new location will provide the company with critical and localized production capacity of...
O-I Glass breaks ground on first purpose-built facility for MAGMA Technology in Kentucky Transpark
Police respond.
Hart County Sheriff’s Office investigating pharmacy break-in