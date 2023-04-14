Bootleggers pull away late after an eighth inning home run seals game three

Bowling Green takes a 3-0 advantage in the series with Rome
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hot Rods transformed into the Bootleggers and won game three against the Braves 3-2, in their lowest scoring game of the season, after Kenny Piper’s home run in the eighth inning was the deciding factor.

Bowling Green (4-0) scored their first run in the bottom of the third off Rome starter Luis Mejia. Nick Schnell and Gionti Turner worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Willy Vasquez doubled left, scoring Schnell from second, to give the Bootleggers a 1-0 lead.

Geraldo Quintero got the Rome (2-3) offense going with a single off Bowling Green starter J.J. Goss in the top of the fourth. He scored a batter later on a two-run homer from Bryson Horne to make it a 2-1 Braves advantage. In the bottom half of the inning, Dru Baker and Jerffry Parra began the frame with a pair of singles. With Baker at third, Oniell Manzueta hit a sacrifice fly to center and allowed Baker to tag up and tie the game, 2-2.

With the game still knotted up at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning with Braves reliever Brent Burgess on the mound, Piper broke the tie on a solo home run over the left field wall. Kyle Whitten held off the Braves lineup in the ninth to aid the Bootleggers to a 3-2 win.

Graeme Stinson (1-0) got the win while tossing 2.0 scoreless innings on two hits, six strikeouts, and three walks. Burgess (0-1) picked up the loss, surrendering one run on one hit, striking out four and walking two over 2.0 innings. Whitten gave up one hit, but held the Braves to no runs in a scoreless ninth inning to notch his first save of the season.

Bowling Green and Rome play the fourth game of a six-game on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods will send RHP Ben Peoples (0-0, 0.00) to the bump against Braves RHP J.J. Niekro (0-0, 4.91).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: WCSO investigating accident on Cemetery Road
The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Spencer Alan May was last seen on April 4
UPDATE: Missing Warren County juvenile found
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Barren double murder trial put on pause

Latest News

Bowling Green takes a 3-0 advantage in the series with Rome
Bootleggers beat Braves 3-2
Greenwood beats Warren Central 16-0
Greenwood vs Warren Central softball
Lipscomb comes back and walks off against the Hilltoppers
WKU falls to Lipscomb 5-4
Logan County advances to the 2A State Tournament after beating Franklin-Simpson 5-4
Logan County walks off against Franklin-Simpson, winning 5-4