Bowling Green man sentenced in bank robbery cases

Manuel G. Quiros
Manuel G. Quiros(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release for committing three bank robberies in the Bowling Green area.

According to court documents, Manuel G. Quiros, 60, committed three bank robberies in 2021.

RELATED: Federal grand jury indicts alleged bank robber
RELATED: Arrest made in Dec. 1 German American Bank robbery

Quiros used a fake bomb during one robbery, brandished a handgun during another robbery and threatened to use a gun during the third robbery.

No one was injured during the robberies.

In addition to the 87-month prison sentence, the Court ordered Quiros to pay $88,810 in restitution to the banks.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Two were arrested at a Barren County vehicle stop.
Two charged in Barren County DTF investigation
Bryson Cook
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Randy Sturgeon
Cave City Police locate cocaine, fentanyl during domestic call
James Colmore Jr
Bowling Green man to be sentenced in sexual abuse cases

Latest News

Poppy's Field Trip visits Moss Middle School
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Moss Middle School
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
Community Education Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Community Education Celebrates 50th Anniversary