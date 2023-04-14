Bowling Green man sentenced in bank robbery cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release for committing three bank robberies in the Bowling Green area.

According to court documents, Manuel G. Quiros, 60, committed three bank robberies in 2021.

Quiros used a fake bomb during one robbery, brandished a handgun during another robbery and threatened to use a gun during the third robbery.

No one was injured during the robberies.

In addition to the 87-month prison sentence, the Court ordered Quiros to pay $88,810 in restitution to the banks.

There is no parole in the federal system.

