Bystanders help Horse Cave Police Chief with arrest

A witness on scene captured the arrest on camera, saying Horse Cave Police Chief Heather Childress responded to the scene.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Police Chief is thanking some bystanders who helped her with a combatant arrest Thursday.

A truck driver allegedly took down the pole, according to the witness.

Horse Cave Police arrested Timofey Gurt on Thursday and charged him with the following:

  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • C.D.L (Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Improper Registration of a Commercial Vehicle
  • Failure to Produce Insurance Card
  • Unlawful possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle
  • Assault 3rd Degree, Peace Officer

He was taken to the Hart County Jail.

Chief Childress mentioned the incident on the Horse Cave Police Facebook page, thanking those who stepped in with the arrest.

