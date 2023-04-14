Bystanders help Horse Cave Police Chief with arrest

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Police Chief is thanking some bystanders who helped her with a combatant arrest Thursday.

A witness on scene captured the arrest on camera, saying Horse Cave Police Chief Heather Childress responded to the scene.

A truck driver allegedly took down the pole, according to the witness.

Horse Cave Police arrested Timofey Gurt on Thursday and charged him with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

C.D.L (Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance)

Resisting Arrest

Improper Registration of a Commercial Vehicle

Failure to Produce Insurance Card

Unlawful possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle

Assault 3rd Degree, Peace Officer

He was taken to the Hart County Jail.

Chief Childress mentioned the incident on the Horse Cave Police Facebook page, thanking those who stepped in with the arrest.

