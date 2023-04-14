Community Education celebrates 50th anniversary

Originally started in 1973, community education works to provide before and after school programs for Bowling Green students, and enrichment classes for adults.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April 13 has now been proclaimed Community Education Day in Bowling Green as part of the center’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Originally started in 1973, Community Education works to provide before and after school programs for Bowling Green students, and enrichment classes for adults.

Now, the center is celebrating their 50 anniversary. Festivities were attended by workers of the centers past and present, local officials, and volunteers.

Though the guests of honor were the cener’s former executive directors, including Dr. Don Butler, who’s considered to be the father of Community Education throughout Kentucky.

“It’s very humbling, very rewarding. The staff that follow me, the board that I first came to work for, all have contributed to this day, kept building it, creating new opportunities,” Butler said. “There’s nothing out there, if you put people’s minds together, that you can’t do together.”

For more information on Community Education, visit their website.

