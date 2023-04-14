Flag raising ceremony at T.J. Samson Community Hospital honors National Donate Life Month

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health hosted a flag raising ceremony on Friday at T.J. Samson Community Hospital as part of National Donate Life Month.

The special time of 10:08 symbolizes that one organ donor can save up to eight lives.

April is designated as National Donate Life Month, an event to focus national attention on the importance of registering your decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor, and to honor deceased and living donors for their selfless act.

“Your presence here this morning shows that you are champions for organ donation, and I sincerely thank you for supporting this effort,” said Stacey Biggs, Executive Vice President. “My hope is that you will inspire others to do the same, because there is no better gift than the gift of life.”

More than 100,000 people across the country are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

Thousands more people are waiting for cornea and tissue transplants.

Because only 3 in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation to take place, it is vitally important for everyone to register their lifesaving decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Krissie Coe Fields, Barren County Circuit Clerk, shared her role in supporting this cause.

“Since 1992 with the formation of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life, Clerks have had an active role across the Commonwealth encouraging and educating citizens to learn more about organ, eye, and tissue donation,” she said. “Since creating the Trust, the Circuit Clerks have raised more than $9 million in Kentucky’s 120 counties, and the funds from the donations are used to raise public awareness and to encourage organ and tissue donation throughout the Commonwealth.”

Dozens of employees and community members were in attendance, many donned in blue and green to support organ donation awareness.

The crowd observed a moment of silence as the Donate Life flag was raised along with the American Flag and then immediately lower back to half-mast as ordered by Governor Andy Beshear earlier this week after the events in Louisville.

Visit the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org to sign up to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor.

