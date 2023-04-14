The Gatton Academy selects 99 students for Class of 2025

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 99 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2025, marking The Gatton Academy’s 18th incoming class.

“Each year we are reminded Kentucky is filled with remarkable students seeking advanced coursework and challenge in their education,” said the Director of The Gatton Academy, Dr. Lynette Breedlove. “The Class of 2025 are an inspiring group who have been supported and encouraged by many people in their local schools, districts, and communities.”

Applicants were evaluated based on ACT/SAT scores, high school grades, awards and accomplishments, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and recommendation forms. In addition to these criteria, candidates were invited to interview with WKU faculty members, community leaders from across the Commonwealth, and Gatton Academy alumni.

Students from 46 counties make up the Class of 2025. Among the students accepted include either the third or fourth students accepted in The Gatton Academy’s 15-year history from the following counties: Bourbon, Butler, McLean, and Wayne. Overall, The Gatton Academy has had students attend from 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Students enhance their creativity, curiosity, reasoning ability, and self-discipline through the companionship of peers, university courses, faculty-led research, and study abroad, preparing them for leadership roles in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Moreover, The Gatton Academy assists in preparing Kentucky to compete in a knowledge-based economy by increasing the number of scientists and engineers with ties to the state.

“The young people in Gatton’s Class of 2025 represent Kentucky geographically as well as in other characteristics, carrying out the goal of The Gatton Academy to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities and develop as future leaders for the Commonwealth,” stated Dr. Julia Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy and Mahurin Professor of Gifted Education. “What a pleasure it is to welcome them to The Gatton Academy.”

Students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their two-year course of study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours.

Students selected for The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2025:

(Students are organized by county of residence, with their sending school in parenthesis.)

Allen County

Quinn Hartman (Allen County - Scottsville High School) – Steve and Julie Hartman of Scottsville

Barren County

Kate Hans (Glasgow High School) – Bryan and Melissa Baysinger of Glasgow, and Daniel Hans of Louisville

Boone County

Mike Bucks (Conner High School) – Joseph and Samantha Bucks of Hebron

Isabella Dilger (Larry A. Ryle High School) – Nikolaus and Tonya Dilger of Union

Brinkley Thompson (Conner High School) – Ashley and Carl Thompson of Burlington

Bourbon County

Jaime Pablo Mendez-Cano (Paris High School) – Pablo Mendez and Asunciona Cano of Paris

Bullitt County

Luna Asbell (Riverview Opportunity Center) – Jessie and Christina Asbell of Shepherdsville

Samantha Bowling (Bullitt Advanced Math and Science Program) – Jason and Michelle Bowling of Shepherdsville

Jennifer Naylor (Bullitt Advanced Math and Science Program/Riverview Opportunity Center) – Jeffrey and Jeramie Naylor of Shepherdsville

Butler County

Dastin Scott (Butler County High School) – Eric and Jennifer Scott of Morgantown

Calloway County

Elly Grogan (Murray High School) – Amy Grogan and Rick Grogan of Murray

Elizabeth Lanier (Calloway County High School) – Alan and Catherine Lanier of Murray

Campbell County

Yegor Lushpin (Campbell County High School) – Katya and Vlad Lushpin of Alexandria

Christian County

Cole Glover (University Heights Academy) – Eston and Misty Glover of Hopkinsville

Katie Isaacs (University Heights Academy) – Jennifer Cox and Josh Cox of Hopkinsville

Rudra Patel (University Heights Academy) – Bhupendra and Bhavna Patel of Hopkinsville

Daviess County

Thomas Ard (Apollo High School) – Donald Ard and Amanda Ard of Owensboro

Ellie Haleman (Owensboro Catholic High School) – Troy and Carol Haleman of Owensboro

Jace Hawkins (Daviess County High School) – David Hawkins, and Nicole Hawkins Luechtefeld and Jeff Leuchtefeld of Owensboro

Jackson Holman (Daviess County High School) – Jeremy and Anessa Holman of Owensboro

Elijah Johnson (Homeschool) – Stuart and Carrie Johnson of Maceo

Eric Mack (Apollo High School) – Trina Mack and Freddy Mack of Owensboro

Ethan Papp (Apollo High School) – Covena Cochran and Jeffery Cochran of Owensboro

Jill Patel (Daviess County High School) – Chiragi and Ashish Patel of Owensboro

Estill County

Madison Riddell (Estill County High School) – Bernece Burke and Larry Burke of Irvine

Fayette County

Palmer Cornett (Homeschool) – Randy and Tina Cornett of Lexington

Irv Mesias-Guzman (Carter G. Woodson Academy) – Sandra Guzman and Felix Mesias of Lexington

Franklin County

Mahmood Ateyah (Western Hills High School) – Ossama Ateyah and Ablah Atieh of Frankfort

Varshith Kotagiri (Western Hills High School) – Srikanth and Mamatha Kotagiri of Frankfort

Jonathan Edward Philpot II (Franklin County High School) – Jonathan and Casey Philpot of Frankfort

Fulton County

James T. Clark (Hickman County High School) – John and Necole Clark of Fulton

Grant County

Hannah Herrmann (Grant County High School) – Eric and Cara Herrmann of Crittenden

Grayson County

Elli Hester (Grayson County High School) – Jeff and Jodie Hester of Leitchfield

Eldon Williams (Grayson County High School) – Hank Williams and Lisa Woodrum-Williams of Leitchfield

Hancock County

Eli Mucker (Hancock County High School) – Deion and Caroline Mucker of Lewisport

Maddox Simpson (Hancock County High School) – Eric and Holly Simpson of Hawesville

Hardin County

Francis Peak (Central Hardin High School) – Frank and Danika Peak of Elizabethtown

Kenneth Richie Jr. (John Hardin High School) – Kenneth and Melissa Richie of Radcliff

C. Noelle Sanders (John Hardin High School) – John and Beth Sanders of Elizabethtown

Harrison County

Skylar Turner (Harrison County High School) – Levi and Tiffany Gallagher, and Brandon and Autumn Turner of Cynthiana

Henderson County

Maggie Ford (Henderson County High School) – Chris and Laney Ford of Henderson

Saylor Wagner (Henderson County High School) – Jennifer and Mike Wagner of Henderson

Henry County

Bruno Castaneda (Henry County High School) – Luis and Suzanne Castaneda of Smithfield

Michael Thompson (Henry County High School/iLEAD Academy) – Michael and Kathy Thompson of Campbellsburg

Hopkins County

Harlee Evans (Madisonville North Hopkins High School) – Marvin and Kelly Evans of Manitou

Jefferson County

Zahra Chasmawala (duPont Manual High School) – Alifya and Munaf Chasmawala of Louisville

Flynn Harris (duPont Manual High School) – Andrew and Clara Harris of Louisville

Ally Hauber (duPont Manual High School) – Elizabeth Kotheimer of Louisville

Emma Hyman (duPont Manual High School) – Bernadett and Michael Hyman of Louisville

Rehan Shaikh (Ballard High School) – Musa and Kousarbanu Shaikh of Louisville

Jessamine County

Jack Bowles (West Jessamine High School) – Jason and Kathryn Bowles of Nicholasville

Juwon Joung (West Jessamine High School) – Jaewoo Joung and Yunjeong Go of Wilmore

Taylor Roberts (East Jessamine High School) – Derek and Kelly Roberts of Nicholasville

LaRue County

Emily Detre (LaRue County High School) – Jason and Natalie Detre of Hodgenville

Abby Goodin (LaRue County High School) – Bob and Jen Goodin of Hodgenville

Lincoln County

Olivia Sousis (Lincoln County High School) – Rhonda and James O’Brien of Waynesburg

Logan County

Samantha Williams (Logan County High School) – Victoria Thomas and Donald Williams of Auburn

Madison County

Chealsea Gachagua (Model Laboratory School) of Richmond

Mark Kipelio (Madison Central High School) – Jairus and Hilda Kipelio of Richmond

Michael Kipelio (Madison Central High School) – Jairus and Hilda Kipelio of Richmond

Leo Lewis (Berea Community High School) – Michael Lewis and Krista Lewis of Berea

Lesley Morgan (Berea Community High School) – Debra Morgan of Berea

Marshall County

Clark Pullen (Marshall County High School) – Scott and Lisa Pullen of Benton

Mason County

Lainie Forsythe (Mason County High School) – Daniel and Devin Forsythe of Dover

McCracken County

Bailey Amyx (McCracken County High School) – Josh and Jessica Amyx of Paducah

Maggie Rowton (Paducah Tilghman High School) – David and Lisa Rowton of Paducah

McLean County

Aiden Robertson (McLean County High School) – Christopher Robertson of Owensboro and Tabitha Sallee of Calhoun

Mercer County

Sydney Putnam (Mercer County Senior High School) – Jennifer Putnam of Harrodsburg

Nelson County

Gavin Vittitow (Thomas Nelson High School) – Stacie Vittitow and Trey Vittitow of Bardstown

Ohio County

Ashley Gledhill (Owensboro Innovation Academy) – Christina and Mike Gledhill of Beaver Dam

Oldham County

Matthew Clark (South Oldham High School) – Stephen and Marita Clark of Crestwood

Jacob Dant (Oldham County High School) – Scott and Elizabeth Dant of LaGrange

Koah Ghrist (Oldham County High School) – Hillary and Cody Ghrist of Crestwood

Gabriel Scott Wang Gooden (Oldham County High School) – Anthony and JoAnna Gooden of Smithfield

Nihal Jacob (South Oldham High School) – Diksha Katwal and Neville Jacob of Crestwood

Mabel Vilt (Oldham County High School) – Kimberly and James Vilt of Crestwood

Owen County

Carson Cram (iLEAD Academy) – Ryan Cram and Beth Cram of Owenton

Pulaski County

Maura Larney (Somerset High School) – Keara Larney and Jason Larney of Somerset

Rowan County

Ava Blackledge (Rowan County Senior High School) – John and Cynthia Blackledge of Morehead

Scott County

Braydon Smith (Scott County High School) – Steve and Rashell Smith of Georgetown

Simpson County

Kirstin Johnson (Franklin Simpson High School) – Shane and Jennifer Johnson of Franklin

Taylor County

Jacob DeBrot (Campbellsville High School) – David and Lam DeBrot of Campbellsville

Warren County

Ibrahim Ali (South Warren High School) – Mohammad Ali and Shabeena P. Ali of Bowling Green

Austin Anderson (Warren Central High School) – Kevin Anderson and Misty Lightfoot of Bowling Green

Aanyaa Arora (Greenwood High School) – Sandeep and Manisha Arora of Bowling Green

Asa Ashley (Bowling Green High School) – Noah Ashley and Mandy Ashley of Bowling Green

Brighton Bergner (South Warren High School) – Jason and Jody Bergner of Bowling Green

Alper Er (Bowling Green High School) – Aynur and Ali Er of Bowling Green

Lola Norman (Greenwood High School) – Keith and Nicole Norman of Bowling Green

Emma O’Nan (Greenwood High School) – Tamara O’Nan and Steven O’Nan of Rockfield

Mallory Quinn (Bowling Green High School) – Erin and Shaun Quinn of Bowling Green

Jackson Sternberg (Bowling Green High School) – Drs. Tom and Liz Sternberg of Bowling Green

Wayne County

Sophia Beaudoin (Wayne County High School) – Amy Beaudoin and Joseph Beaudoin of Monticello

Whitley County

Caitlyn A. Peters (Homeschool) – James Hinkle, Shelly Hinkle, James Peters of Williamsburg

Daniel Thelen (Corbin High School) – Dania Egedi and Doug Thelen of Corbin

Woodford County

Luke Cissell (Woodford County High School) – Mark and Brenda Cissell of Versailles

Molly Jo Elmore (Woodford County High School) – Jason and Monica Elmore of Versailles

Chaz Stout (Woodford County High School) – Charles and Stephanie Stout of Versailles

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.