Glasgow FD responds to Nemak chlorine leak

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Fire Department responded to Nemak at 20 Prestwick Drive at 2:27 a.m. Friday morning for a chlorine leak.

Officials at Nemak reported no injuries and the building was evacuated, according to reports.

Facility personnel told the GFD that the emergency shut off had been activated.

Crews in the chlorine room said the tank was off and there had been a minimal leak.

Both the chlorine room and the entire plant was ventilated and the plant was eventually cleared for workers to return to the facility.

GFD was on the scene for less than two hours and the incident was reported to the state.

