Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff on Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings in Kentucky to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday.

The order recognizes a Fort Campbell soldier killed in a helicopter training exercise crash on March 29. The order lasts from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 15.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten R. Smith, 32, of Rolla, Mo., died when his HH60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Trigg County during a routine training mission, the U.S. Army said. He was assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

A memorial service for Smith will be held on Saturday at the St. James Middle School gymnasium in St. James, Missouri. Interment will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Fort Leonard Wood.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

