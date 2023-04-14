Hart County Sheriff’s Office investigating pharmacy break-in

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pharmacy break-in that happened Thursday morning.

Deputies had received information of pharmacy break-ins that had happened in Warren County and Barren County.

Around 4:25 a.m., deputies reported they saw a vehicle leaving Jane’s Pharmacy in Munfordville. Police said the vehicle ran a red light and took the ramp onto northbound I-65.

Police said the suspects exited off the interstate at Sonora, and hit another vehicle coming to a stop just off the ramp.

Police said the driver ran from the scene and was not caught.

Further investigation showed that Jane’s Pharmacy’s front door was busted out and a “small amount” of merchandise was stolen from the location.

Police said that the same vehicle was caught on security cameras at other pharmacy break ins in Warren and Barren County.

Three male suspects were also caught on security cameras.

Police discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Indiana on Sept. 23, 2021.

The investigation into the suspects is ongoing by Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Glasgow Police Department and Smiths Grove Police Department.

