Hilltopper men’s basketball loses two more players to the portal

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky junior center Darrius Miles and redshirt freshman guard Elijah Hughey have entered their names into the transfer portal.

Miles, a 6′10 center, played in 11 games and only saw the court for a total of 38 minutes in his two seasons on the hill. During the 2022-2023 season, Miles averaged 1.3 points, 0.5 rebounds, and shot 50 percent from the field.

Hughey played in four games this past season and totaled three minutes of court time where he averaged 0.3 rebounds.

Miles and Hughey join senior center Jamarion Sharp in the transfer portal as junior guard Dayvion McKnight has already committed to Xavier University.

