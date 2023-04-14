Improvements coming to Ashley Circle intersections

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Scottsville Road, you’ve probably seen construction underway as new improvements are coming to the north intersection of Ashley Circle near Ford’s Furniture.

The city is hard at work adding a new right turn lane, traffic signals, pedestrian poles, and connecting sidewalks to help mitigate traffic.

“As Bowling Green grows, it’s only gonna get longer. To do it now, I think it’s a wise decision on the part of the folks that can make those decisions. But they also understand too, that you don’t want to just you don’t want to pave over everything,” said Steve and Cindi Gardner, Owners of Groovy Gus Mini Donuts.

Alvin Ford, one of the owners of Ford’s Furniture, said the intersection has been a problem for some time and he’s happy to see the change.

“Half the traffic wanted to go right, and they had to sit there forever to get a green light or get an opening. So, it backed up traffic all the way to the end of the block,” Ford said. “This way, it’ll have a turn lane. So now we’ll have three lanes, and traffic will flow much smoother, much better, we’re really excited about it.

The Gardners agreed with Ford’s sentiments, saying the improvements will only help their new business.

“One of the things that attracted us to [our storefront] was the fact that one, it was on Scottsville Road, but two, it had this access road right in front of us,” Gardner said. “If you can allow traffic to get onto that easier, or get off of that back on the Scottsville Road, that would be very attractive to us.”

The Gardners also said they’re hopeful the new improvements will help in revitalizing the shopping centers the circle encompasses.

“Anything that the city does to make it easier for people to get to, it’s going to be even better. So, we’re excited to see that it continues to grow,” Gardner said. “The changeover doesn’t make it dead. This facility has been a little empty behind us for a while, but it’s always been alive.”

Improvements are set to be made to the other Ashley Circle intersections throughout the Summer.

