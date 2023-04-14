Lost River Sessions Presents: James Carothers Live

James Carothers will be the next performer in the concert series.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Sessions presents James Carothers Live with opener “Goldpine” coming to the Capitol on April 20.

This is a great family event especially for those who love country music.

Watch a preview of what you can expect to see Thursday night at the Capitol as James Carothers and Jerry Lee Combs perform ‘Saturday Night Life’.

Proceeds of the show benefit the Brikley Fellowship which supports people with Autism in the workplace.

Students free with student ID

$10 for students

$12.50 For adults

Purchase tickets at Capitolbg.Org

