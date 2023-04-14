Lu-Ray Arts Festival coming to Central City

Fun for the whole family
For more information or to sign up as a vendor, log on to LuRayArtsFestival.com.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Coming to Central City, Kentucky, the Lu Ray Arts Festival is filled with fine arts with a side of music.

The Event is June 9-10 in downtown Central City in Muhlenberg County.

Explore a world of handmade products that tell the stories of the people who created them.

Browse booths of one-of-a-kind pieces of art, find unique gifts for everyone on your list, and treat yourself to something weird and wonderful that couldn’t be found anywhere else.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket or grab a picnic table and enjoy.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor, log on to LuRayArtsFestival.com.

