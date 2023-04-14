Med Center Health, Western Kentucky Heart & Lung hosts medical research symposium

Nearly 300 participants displayed projects at the annual event
Posters displaying various examples of medical research were on display at Med Center Health...
Posters displaying various examples of medical research were on display at Med Center Health and Western Kentucky Heart & Lung's research symposium on Friday, April 14, 2023.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – About 280 research projects were showcased Friday at a medical research symposium held on the campus of Med Center Health.

The symposium was an all-day event that kicked off at 7 a.m. with breakfast and a poster review. Various speakers, including Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack, were in attendance.

“We’ve had a full day of different health-related information,” said Melinda Joyce, executive director of the Western Kentucky Heart & Lung Research Foundation & Educational Trust. “We’ve had three national speakers. We also have had our local residents, fellows, medical students, nursing students present some of their own research that they’ve been working on.”

In conjunction with Med Center Health, the Western Kentucky Heart & Lung Research Foundation & Educational Trust hosted the event. Guests heard presentations about various fields of medicine like surgery, cardiology and internal medicine.

Posters plastered with graphs, tables and images related to the research lined the third floor just outside the auditorium of the Heart, Lung and Gastroenterology building. Area medical professionals also present their research at other state and national events.

“The things that we’re learning here in Bowling Green, Kentucky – not only can they help the patients here, but they also may be able to help patients across the country,” she said.

Other speakers Friday included Drs. Alison Bailey and Aseem Vashist. The event is held each year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Two were arrested at a Barren County vehicle stop.
Two charged in Barren County DTF investigation
Randy Sturgeon
Cave City Police locate cocaine, fentanyl during domestic call
Bryson Cook
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road

Latest News

Secretary of State: KY Voter registration remains steady
Dozens of employees and community members were in attendance, many donned in blue and green to...
Flag raising ceremony at T.J. Samson Community Hospital honors National Donate Life Month
Lost River Sessions Presents James Carothers Live
Lost River Sessions Presents: James Carothers Live
2023 PossAbilites Expo happening April 22 at Knicely Conference Center
PossAbilities Expo 2023, celebrating people with disabilities coming April 22