Med Center Health, Western Kentucky Heart & Lung hosts medical research symposium

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – About 280 research projects were showcased Friday at a medical research symposium held on the campus of Med Center Health.

The symposium was an all-day event that kicked off at 7 a.m. with breakfast and a poster review. Various speakers, including Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack, were in attendance.

“We’ve had a full day of different health-related information,” said Melinda Joyce, executive director of the Western Kentucky Heart & Lung Research Foundation & Educational Trust. “We’ve had three national speakers. We also have had our local residents, fellows, medical students, nursing students present some of their own research that they’ve been working on.”

In conjunction with Med Center Health, the Western Kentucky Heart & Lung Research Foundation & Educational Trust hosted the event. Guests heard presentations about various fields of medicine like surgery, cardiology and internal medicine.

Posters plastered with graphs, tables and images related to the research lined the third floor just outside the auditorium of the Heart, Lung and Gastroenterology building. Area medical professionals also present their research at other state and national events.

“The things that we’re learning here in Bowling Green, Kentucky – not only can they help the patients here, but they also may be able to help patients across the country,” she said.

Other speakers Friday included Drs. Alison Bailey and Aseem Vashist. The event is held each year.

