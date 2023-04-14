Metcalfe County High announces newest cheerleading coach

Shauna Jessie of Metcalfe County Schools.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) – Metcalfe County Schools announced Shauna Jessie as the newest head cheerleading coach at their high school.

Jessie is a 2010 Metcalfe County High School graduate, where she was a cheerleader for six years, according to a news release. She cheered for Campbellsville University before attending Western Kentucky University, where she received her bachelor’s degree.

Jessie also received a master’s degree in teaching from the University of the Cumberlands, the school system said.

“I’m thankful to be back in my hometown and excited for the opportunity to lead the Metcalfe County cheer program into the future,” Jessie said. “Metcalfe County cheerleading had a huge impact on me growing up. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the relationships, skills, and values I learned through the program. I look forward to building MCHS cheer into a successful, disciplined sport by following tradition as well as introducing new and creative ideas.”

Jessie joined the teaching staff at Metcalfe County High School in the fall of 2022.

“It’s extra special when a Metcalfe County graduate wants to return home to lead the next generation of Hornets,” said MCHS principal Clint Graham. “Whether in the classroom as a teacher or on the sidelines as a coach, it’s great to see our alumni further their careers in Metcalfe County.”

Jessie has been married to her husband Shane for 10 years. They have two children: Maxon, 6, and Lincoln, 2.

