Missing Greensburg child found safe, asleep inside home

Police search for missing child
Police search for missing child(MGN)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) – A child reported missing on Thursday was later found safe inside his home in Green County.

The Greensburg Police Department said they received a call around 1:55 p.m. that detailed a 3-year-old child was missing. The caller said the child had not been seen for about 45 minutes, according to a department Facebook post.

Officers responded to the scene and searched a neighborhood. EMS later arrived and joined the search alongside other officials.

The child was found about 15 minutes later safe inside his home in an upper bunk bed, Chief Wayne Hedgespeth said. The child’s blanket blended with the sheets on his bed.

“The grandmother either didn’t see or couldn’t see the child in this location,” Hedgespeth told WBKO News in an email Friday.

Chief Hedgespeth thanked the different agencies for teaming together to find the child.

“The first responders in Greensburg are a special group, paid or unpaid,” he said. “If the call goes out, they respond and I appreciate each of them.”

