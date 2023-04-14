O-I Glass breaks ground on first purpose-built facility for MAGMA Technology in Kentucky Transpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new manufacturing facility broke ground Friday morning and is joining the ranks of others, such as Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant, as one of the latest economic developments in the Kentucky Transpark.

O-I Glass is a bottle manufacturing plant that produces glass bottles for various consumer drinks. The new facility is a $240 million investment and will create 140 new jobs for the city.

“As we build on our economic momentum in Kentucky, we understand that big investments are needed,” Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said, “This project was truly a partnership between local, state, and federal groups, both public and private. And quite frankly, that’s when great things happen.

The Lieutenant Governor also said she believes one of the reasons companies are coming to the state is because of the people in it.

“They’ve seen the Team Kentucky spirit,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said, “They’ve seen us show up for each other, whether it’s the tornadoes in the West or the flooding in the East. They take notice of that... it makes sense that businesses are investing in a place where you can say that your neighbors got your back.”

The new location will provide the company with critical and localized production capacity of glass packaging for a variety of consumer beverages, with a focus on the premium spirits market.

The project will be the first purpose-built facility of its kind to use the new technology known as Modular Advanced Glass Manufacturing Asset (MAGMA), to increase speed-to-market and efficiency in the manufacturing process.

“MAGMA is an interesting evolution for us,” Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, Randy Burns said, “It takes a glass plant and reduces it by about a third of the size....it does that to create modularity and flexibility that allows us to produce volumes of glass that we can’t, with a larger more heritage operation. So, the volume of glass will vary depending on what the demand is, and what our customers need.”

The Warren County operation will include renewable electricity, gas-oxy fuel, and other innovative technology and processes.

“This facility will showcase our next-generation capabilities, from a new modular batch system, the MAGMA melter, and new forming machines to sustainability advancements and the look and feel of the factory itself,” Andres Lopez, CEO of O-I Glass said, “Here, in Bowling Green, in proximity to the Bourbon Trail, this state-of-the-art facility will demonstrate the value of near-location and will be a key hub for future customer collaboration.

O-I Glass is a Fortune 500 company that has specialized in the manufacture of glass packaging for nearly 120 years. The company operates globally with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide.

In addition, O-I Glass can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training, and job-training incentives.

This project adds to Kentucky’s thriving manufacturing sector, which includes more than 5,000 facilities and employs over 250,000 people statewide.

For more information on O-I Glass, visit o-i.com. The facility is scheduled to open sometime this year.

