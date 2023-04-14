One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a single vehicle accident from Thursday night.

The accident occurred in the 2700 block of Glasgow Road.

The driver was taken by helicopter to a Nashville area hospital.

Bowling Green Fire, Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Bowling Green Medical Center EMS were on scene to assist.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they are made available.

