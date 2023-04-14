One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road

Driver injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
Driver injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a single vehicle accident from Thursday night.

The accident occurred in the 2700 block of Glasgow Road.

The driver was taken by helicopter to a Nashville area hospital.

Bowling Green Fire, Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Bowling Green Medical Center EMS were on scene to assist.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they are made available.

