PossAbilities Expo 2023, celebrating people with disabilities coming April 22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - PossAbilities Expo celebrates people with disabilities and the resources in the community.

It is a chance for individuals and families with to experience a day of fun, excitement and learning.

The goal is to provide information, inspire Hope, and empower families.

There will be over 100 resources to share this year.

The Expo will be giving away $500 in cash again this year.

Attendees will also receive hard copies of the 2023 PossAbilities Expo Resource Guide while supplies last.

Screenings include: autism, developmental, dyslexia, vision, hearing, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

Activities include a fashion show, Blue Jae photo booth, adaptive sports demonstrations, NBTR Horse Area and more.

In addition to Education and Life after 18 area, they will have a Transition Fair for Vocational and College prep.

Guest speakers will also present on how to prepare for postsecondary education.

Restrooms will be equipped with adult changing table areas thanks to Bowling Green Orthotics + Prosthetics and the HIVE -Food Trucks will be available on site for food purchases.

Make sure to follow Facebook and Instagram pages, for the latest news and updates on this year’s expo and on their website possabilitiesexpo.org.

