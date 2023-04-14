PossAbilities Expo 2023, celebrating people with disabilities coming April 22

The PossAbilities Expo (previously known as The Special Needs Expo) is a chance for individuals and families with special needs in the BRADD area and beyond
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - PossAbilities Expo celebrates people with disabilities and the resources in the community.

It is a chance for individuals and families with to experience a day of fun, excitement and learning.

The goal is to provide information, inspire Hope, and empower families.

There will be over 100 resources to share this year.

The Expo will be giving away $500 in cash again this year.

Attendees will also receive hard copies of the 2023 PossAbilities Expo Resource Guide while supplies last.

Screenings include: autism, developmental, dyslexia, vision, hearing, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

Activities include a fashion show, Blue Jae photo booth, adaptive sports demonstrations, NBTR Horse Area and more.

In addition to Education and Life after 18 area, they will have a Transition Fair for Vocational and College prep.

Guest speakers will also present on how to prepare for postsecondary education.

Restrooms will be equipped with adult changing table areas thanks to Bowling Green Orthotics + Prosthetics and the HIVE -Food Trucks will be available on site for food purchases.

Make sure to follow Facebook and Instagram pages, for the latest news and updates on this year’s expo and on their website possabilitiesexpo.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Two were arrested at a Barren County vehicle stop.
Two charged in Barren County DTF investigation
Randy Sturgeon
Cave City Police locate cocaine, fentanyl during domestic call
Bryson Cook
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
James Colmore Jr
Bowling Green man to be sentenced in sexual abuse cases

Latest News

Southern Kentucky Symposium happening April 28
Southern Kentucky Financial Literacy Symposium coming up April 28
Lu-Ray Arts Festival coming to Central City in June
Lu-Ray Arts Festival coming to Central City
The new location will provide the company with critical and localized production capacity of...
O-I Glass breaks ground on first purpose-built facility for MAGMA Technology in Kentucky Transpark
Let's plant a Tree!
Local McDonald’s Owner-Operators offers free tree giveaway