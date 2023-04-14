REALTOR Association of Southern Kentucky Hope for Hunger Event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky has partnered with Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland for April’s Hope For Hunger event.

This is the 12th year of the REALTOR’S three-day food and fund drive where community members can drop off non-perishable food items or monetary donations to the cause.

“This year, all donations are going to be given to 10 different school districts in seven counties in the area,” says Amy Rush, chairperson for the REALTOR’S Community Service Committee.

In the following week, school districts such as Warren, Allen, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, and Barren will receive food from these donations.

“This gives many students that wouldn’t have had food over the weekend, food that they actually have and is available to them, and then a lot of this will be used over the summer months as well. So with the different programs that our school systems have to make sure that those students have food over the summer that you know it’s gonna go to them as well,” said Rush.

Since the fundraiser’s inception, over 4.7 million servings of food have been donated and it has created community awareness and support for people in need in Southern Kentucky.

The event will continue Saturday and the REALTOR Association will be camped in between First Bank and Trees N’ Trends on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green.

