Southern Kentucky Financial Literacy Symposium coming up April 28

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Financial Literacy Symposium is a free community event geared towards those who are wanting to start saving for retirement, already saving for retirement, nearing retirement, or are already retired.

The event will take place at the Knicely Conference Center on Friday, April 28 from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A light breakfast and lunch will be served.

There will be a vendor fair.

Breakout session topics include: Basics of personal finance, investing 101, psychology of investing, women in investing, and the benefits of making financial planning a family discussion.

Our keynote speaker is from Blackrock and will be delivering a capital market outlook over lunch.

Make sure to register for the event by April 21 at ThePerryRicheyGroup.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.