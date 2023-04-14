Sunny then showers expected later

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a mild start to the day this morning!

Here’s a look at our weather headlines

·Scattered showers possible this afternoon

·A few storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday. The threat for strong storms is LOW.

·Breezy and cooler for Sunday and Monday

Though you won’t need the rain gear to start the day, go ahead and bring it with you for the commute later. A few spotty showers are expected later this afternoon, but it will not be an all out washout. Highs will top out in the mid 70s before we track the lower 80s into Saturday! We will steer clear from rain chances until the late night. Showers and storms are possible especially after midnight and through the overnight. Expect a few heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rain will be out of our viewing area by sunrise on Sunday, but breezy winds will stick around at least through Monday.

