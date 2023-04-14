Two WKU Tennis student-athletes named to C-USA All-Academic Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis junior Samantha Martinez and sophomore Sofia Blanco have been named to the C-USA All-Academic Team, the league office announced Thursday.

The pair are two of six named to the 2023 Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team.

WKU was the only school to see multiple honors on the 2023 team as well as the team with the youngest player to earn the honor.

“We are very proud of Samantha and Sofia for being awarded this prestigious honor,” said head coach Greg Davis. “There were only six players chosen and we were the only institution to have two players on the all academic team. We always stress champions in the classroom and on the court and they are a great example of the culture we continue to build.”

Blanco earned her first honor on the All-Academic team with a 3.81 GPA majoring in Business Data Analytics and Computer Science.

On the court, Blanco has racked up 14 singles wins in the 2023 season, including a 12-4 mark in the teams No. 4 slot.

During the Lady Toppers four match win streak earlier in the season, Blanco won all but one set in singles play by a margin of four or more.

Martinez joins Blanco with her first C-USA All-Academic honor.

The Junior from La Guaira, Venezuela has a 4.0 GPA majoring in Social Media Marketing and Graphic Design.

Earlier this season, Martinez broke the WKU Tennis career doubles record recording her 38th career doubles win in the teams win over Saint Louis.

The Lady Toppers will wrap up C-USA regular season play with a visit from UTEP on Saturday.

