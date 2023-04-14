Two WKU Tennis student-athletes named to C-USA All-Academic Team

By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis junior Samantha Martinez and sophomore Sofia Blanco have been named to the C-USA All-Academic Team, the league office announced Thursday.

The pair are two of six named to the 2023 Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team.

WKU was the only school to see multiple honors on the 2023 team as well as the team with the youngest player to earn the honor.

“We are very proud of Samantha and Sofia for being awarded this prestigious honor,” said head coach Greg Davis. “There were only six players chosen and we were the only institution to have two players on the all academic team. We always stress champions in the classroom and on the court and they are a great example of the culture we continue to build.”

Blanco earned her first honor on the All-Academic team with a 3.81 GPA majoring in Business Data Analytics and Computer Science.

On the court, Blanco has racked up 14 singles wins in the 2023 season, including a 12-4 mark in the teams No. 4 slot.

During the Lady Toppers four match win streak earlier in the season, Blanco won all but one set in singles play by a margin of four or more.

Martinez joins Blanco with her first C-USA All-Academic honor.

The Junior from La Guaira, Venezuela has a 4.0 GPA majoring in Social Media Marketing and Graphic Design.

Earlier this season, Martinez broke the WKU Tennis career doubles record recording her 38th career doubles win in the teams win over Saint Louis.

The Lady Toppers will wrap up C-USA regular season play with a visit from UTEP on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in...
Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees
Two were arrested at a Barren County vehicle stop.
Two charged in Barren County DTF investigation
Randy Sturgeon
Cave City Police locate cocaine, fentanyl during domestic call
Bryson Cook
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
James Colmore Jr
Bowling Green man to be sentenced in sexual abuse cases

Latest News

Shauna Jessie of Metcalfe County Schools.
Metcalfe County High announces newest cheerleading coach
The Hot Rods transformed into the Bootleggers and won game three against the Braves 3-2, in...
Bootleggers pull away late after an eighth inning home run seals game three
Bowling Green takes a 3-0 advantage in the series with Rome
Bootleggers beat Braves 3-2
Greenwood beats Warren Central 16-0
Greenwood vs Warren Central softball