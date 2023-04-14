Western Kentucky Parkway resurfacing work to begin Monday in Muhlenberg Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert has been issued for Muhlenberg County drivers.

Officials say resurfacing work starts Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway between mile marker 43 and 45.

According to officials, this will cause lane restrictions and new speed limits in that area.

As of now it is unknown when the work will be finished and no total closures are expected.

