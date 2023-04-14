WKU unveils plans for the new home of the Gordon Ford College of Business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Board of Regents unveiled plans for the new home of the Gordon Ford College of Business.

The college is set to be built on the campus’ south lawn, replacing the existing Grise Hall.

The minds behind the project said that one of the most important aspects of the new facility was creating a “one-stop-shop” for students in the College of Business.

The model for the building houses classrooms, as well as important student resources like a financial aid office, a student success center, and resources that allow students to receive interview apparel free of charge. Other amenities in the building include a café and an auditorium that can be easily converted into two classrooms.

President of WKU, Tim Caboni, hopes that the updated facility will fuel the already-growing college of business.

“This facility will say to young people that are considering coming to WKU that this is a future-oriented business school that cares about applied learning and has created a facility that will support you during your time on campus in a way that no other university in the commonwealth can,” said Caboni.

Dean of the College of Business, Christopher Shook, has approached the project from the point of view of a first-generation college student, replicating his university experience. His goal with the facility is to create a sense of belonging for students.

“One of the biggest indicators of retention is, do they feel a sense of belonging. And do they belong? And so, with Grise the faculty and staff have done a good job of interacting with students and making them feel a part of the college, but what this building will do will give them a physical place to belong,” said Shook.

In preparation for the project, architects at Gensler gathered input from both faculty and students. Janette Scott, the architect behind the facility, says that one of the most frequent responses from faculty was improved accessibility for students.

“So, a key driver with faculty was having more collaboration space, and being more accessible to the students. So, you can see [in renderings] on both floors where we have faculty space, there’s no door. There’s no barrier to that faculty space,” said Scott. “We’re also showcasing some coworking space, taking the workplace outside of the faculty space, giving faculty more choice over where they work, and how they work.”

The groundbreaking ceremony for the building will be held June 14 on the campus’s south lawn, with an anticipated grand opening in fall 2025. There is still no name for the incoming building, but President Caboni says there are fundraising opportunities for those interested.

