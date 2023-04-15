Barrett, Craig in Contention Headed to Final Round of C-USA Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With one round to play, Lady Topper Golf fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett and sophomore Catie Craig are both two shots back from first place at the Conference USA Championship, fully in contention at the par-72, 6,1012-yard PGA National Champion Course.

Both Craig and Barrett shot 3-under 69′s in the opening round followed by a 3-over 75 in Friday’s second round.

Barrett finished her day with a 1-under back nine of bogey-free golf. Both her and Craig are sitting at even-par 144 and tied for third, two strokes back from a North Texas duo tied for first at 2-under.

The Lady Toppers counted a pair of 6-over 78′s to finish off Friday’s scorecard. The scores came from senior Sarah Arnold and freshman Sydney Hackett. Arnold is tied for ninth at 5-over 149 while Hackett is in 31st.

Freshman Averi Cline is in 27th after shooting 11-over 83 in the second round.

WKU had a tough one on the course, shooting 18-over 306 as a team and ending the day in second after starting the round tied for first. The Lady Tops are 11 strokes back from North Texas, who is in the lead, and 12 shots ahead of UTSA in third.

In the final round of the C-USA Championship, WKU will continue to be in a pairing with North Texas and UTSA with tee times beginning at 10:57 a.m. CT on Saturday morning.

Results – First and Second Rounds

T3. Catie Craig – 69, 75 – 144

T3. Kenlie Barrett – 69, 75 – 144

T9. Sarah Arnold – 71, 78 – 149

27. Averi Cline – 74, 83 – 157

31. Sydney Hackett – 81, 78 – 159

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.