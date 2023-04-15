Even showing from Hilltopper Golf at first day of Boilermaker Invite

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the opening round of the Boilermaker Invitational, Hilltopper Golf counted all 3-over 74′s on Friday afternoon. WKU is in ninth as a team overall after posting a 12-over 296 on the day.

On his home course, redshirt sophomore Nic Hofman finished off his round with two birdies to get back to the 3-over score.

The other Hilltoppers contributing to the score was senior Luke Fuller, junior Connery Meyer and sophomore Riley Grindstaff at the par-71, 7,275-yard Ackerman-Allen Golf Course. Grindstaff posted birdies on two of his final four holes.

Fifth-year senior Landon Carner had a 1-under back nine and turned in a 4-over 75 on the day. Four Hilltoppers are all tied at 41st while Carner is just behind them in t-48th.

The field will complete the second and third rounds on Saturday beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. CT.

Results – First Round

T41. Nic Hofman – 74

T41. Luke Fuller – 74

T41. Connery Meyer – 74

T41. Riley Grindstaff – 74

T48. Landon Carner – 75

