Farris’ big fly lifts Tops over Blazers late on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball defeated UAB, 9-8 in a back-and-forth battle on Friday night at Young Memorial Field.

The Hilltoppers improve to 18-17 (3-10 in C-USA) while the Blazers drop to 10-23 (3-10 in C-USA).

“We have been deserving in a lot of ways and I have always said from day one, some people are still comparing us to years past,” said head coach Marc Rardin. “It is the same team, but a different vibe. There is a different care and there is a different fight in them. They keep showing it and tonight was one of those and it just had this type of ending. Lukas [Farris] has special skills. I think he leads us in home runs or is close to it, but he is still just a freshman, and he shows that at times too, but tonight he did something special going deep.”

After allowing the Blazers to plate five runs in the bottom of the eighth and relinquishing the lead, the Hilltopper offense started a fierce, ninth inning rally that began with back-to-back walks from Drew Reckart and Tristin Garcia, followed by an RBI double from Aidan Gilroy to cut the deficit to two, when Lukas Farris, a defensive substitution in the eighth inning, stepped up to the plate. The freshman delivered an opposite field, three-run home run to put the Tops back in front and eventually secure the win with three outs in the bottom of the ninth.

LHP Lane Diuguid made the series opening start on Friday night and had another strong showing in his eighth appearance of the season claiming two strikeouts in 6.0 innings while surrendering three runs on seven hits and three walks. Three Hilltoppers saw action out of the bullpen in LHP Cam Tullar as well as RHPs CJ Weins and Mason Burns. In the final 3.0 frames, the three combined to fan seven batters while allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks with Burns picking up his third winning decision of the season to improve to 3-1.

At the dish, four Hilltoppers tallied multi-hit efforts, led by Tristin Garcia in a 3-for-4 outing with two doubles to go along with two RBI, two runs, a walk, and a stolen base. Aidan Gilroy also notched a three-hit performance, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Farris hit the lone Hilltopper home run with a three-run shot in the top of the ninth to put the Tops in the lead.

SCORING SUMMARY

WKU scored first in the top of the fourth with an RBI single from Aidan Gilroy to take a 1-0 lead.

A two-out, two-RBI double from Tristin Garcia extended the Hilltopper lead to 3-0.

UAB got on the board in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to cut the Hilltopper lead to 3-1.

The Blazers notched two runs in the bottom of the seventh off an error by the Tops defense and an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

The Hilltoppers utilized two sacrifice flies to get back in front to take a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth.

UAB delivered five runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead 8-5 going into the ninth.

The Tops answered in the top of the ninth marking four times, starting with an RBI double from Aidan Gilroy that was followed by a three-run home run from Lukas Farris to take the lead and win the game, 9-8.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will continue their series against at UAB on Saturday, April 15, starting at 2 p.m. CT at Young Memorial Field in Birmingham, Ala.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.